Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash near Hazleton
Expected snowfall accumulation, starting on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending on Monday...
Winter weather makes a comeback, snow accumulation possible
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City Police are looking for Cristian Martinez
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase

Latest News

One juvenile dead, one injured in Jo Daviess County UTV crash
Adam Hildebrandt, a former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School, has been charged with...
Former Center Point-Urbana school teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to student
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced today he wants to pass legislation to raise the debt...
House Speaker McCarthy wants to pass legislation to raise debt ceiling
Four people are dead and dozens are hurt in a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Alabama.
4 dead, 24 hurt in shooting at Alabama teen's birthday party
University of Iowa Health Care orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Schwartz joins us to talk about...
What you need to know about hip or knee replacements