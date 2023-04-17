Travel not advised on Highway 3 east of Oelwein

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people traffic is not advised on Highway 3 in Fayette County Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Highway 3 east of Oelwein to Strawberry Point has not been plowed.

They’re recommending drivers avoid this stretch of road.

The Iowa DOT’s website does show snow plows working to treat the roadway after the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

