Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings

Shawn Dukes
Shawn Dukes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KIRKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

On April 16th at approximately 1:57 am, Kirksville Police responded to a report of a male being treated for stab and cut wounds in the Northeast Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses advised police that the victim was involved in an altercation with Shawn Dukes and that Dukes had assaulted the victim with a knife. A second male victim was also reportedly cut by Dukes.

Officials say the first victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to another hospital. They are now reportedly in stable condition. The second victim received a minor cut and was treated and released.

Dukes was located and arrested shortly after the incident. He’s been charged with:

  • Two counts of First-Degree Assault
  • Two counts of Armed Criminal Action
  • One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600, anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878), or email police@kirksvillecity.com.

