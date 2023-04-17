ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead Monday morning after a three-vehicle accident on I-80 near Bettendorf, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers say a bus was broken down on the shoulder of the road westbound near mile marker 302 at 2:07 a.m. when it was being assisted by a tow truck. Then a 2015 Jeep Patriot hit a tow operator who was not in a vehicle.

The accident is still under investigation and charges are pending, according to an ISP crash report.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

