ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead Monday morning after a three-vehicle accident on I-80 near Bettendorf, according to Iowa State Patrol.
Troopers say a bus was broken down on the shoulder of the road westbound near mile marker 302 at 2:07 a.m. when it was being assisted by a tow truck. Then a 2015 Jeep Patriot hit a tow operator who was not in a vehicle.
The accident is still under investigation and charges are pending, according to an ISP crash report.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.
