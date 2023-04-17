Show You Care
Iowa City police put out 2nd call for help finding missing 20-year-old

Iowa City Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 20-year-old Muscatine man.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.

Martinez was last seen at 347 S. Gilbert Street in the alley behind Bardot Iowa at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police put out an initial call for help finding him on Sunday morning.

Martinez’s phone died earlier during the evening on Saturday, and his loved ones haven’t been able to reach him.

If you have information about Martinez’s location, contact the Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.

