Iowa City business helps raise funds for Stead Family Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of University Scooters - a moped shop in Iowa City - started their own event to help raise money for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. It’s called “Scoot Marathon”.

Employee, Cole Janz is preparing to get up around 1 in the morning as part of his shift with Scoot Marathon. It’s like the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon, but instead of dancing, people ride mopeds.

“It’s an event we started last year and we’re continuing it this year. It’s a 24-hour moped ride around Iowa City,” said Janz.

The event was created by University Scooters employees: a moped shop created and run by UI students.

Last year, Lexie Williams was just one of a handful of employees to take on the challenge.

“We knew that we wanted to do a big thing to give back to a cause that’s really important to the community. Obviously the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital is a really big part of Iowa City,” said Williams.

This year, they have partnered with Dance Marathon and have gotten even more volunteers.

“We also have an NIL program so our athletes are getting involved and we’re going to have more people riding this year,” said Williams.

In their first year, they raised more than $1,000. In its second year, Scoot Marathon hopes to bring in over $5,000.

“Might as well do something to not only bring the community together but also spread the word about it and do something positive for more than just ourselves and this business, but the greater Iowa City community as a whole,” said Janz.

