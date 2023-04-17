Gusty winds today, freeze likely overnight tongiht

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for gradual clearing through the remainder of the day along with continued gusty winds.

TODAY: Temperatures will be better than yesterday, rebounding to the mid to upper 50s today for much of the area with quite a bit of sunshine overhead. It will be tougher for those in the northeast most portions of the area that received some snow last night to see temperatures climb and will likely only top out in the upper 40s. These same areas will see clouds linger longer with gradual clearing this afternoon. Winds stay strong, gusting over 30 mph through the afternoon.

Gusts will top 30 mph though the afternoon. (KCRG)

FREEZE LIKELY TONIGHT: Tonight, with clear skies and calming winds we’ll quickly see temperatures diving. Look for overnight lows to fall as low as the mid to upper 20s. We expect a Freeze Warning to be issued for the area. Take note if you have sensitive plants outside. If they are in pots, bring them into the garage tonight. If you cannot move them, get them covered with a light cloth of bed sheet without touching the plant itself.

Temperatures dip into the 20s tonight for much of the area. Take care of any sensitive vegetation you might have. (KCRG)

Temperatures dip into the 20s tonight for much of the area. Take care of any sensitive vegetation you might have. (KCRG)

LOOKING AHEAD: The next chance of precipitation still looks to occur on both Wednesday and Thursday as a series of fronts move through. These chances will mainly be during the morning and some storms on Wednesday could be on the stronger side so stay weather aware! Plan on colder temperatures again by Friday and into the weekend.

The severe outlook for Wednesday, April 19th. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.