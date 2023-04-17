Freeze Warning, followed by warming

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow cold air to remain in place once again, causing temperatures to drop below freezing. This will result in temperatures below 32 degrees overnight across eastern Iowa resulting in a freeze warning until 9 am Tuesday.

Eastern Iowa Freeze Warning Tonight (KCRG)

If you have sensitive plants already in the ground or have some set outside to sell, make sure to take care of them.

Temperatures dip into the 20s tonight for much of the area. Take care of any sensitive vegetation you might have. (KCRG)

A quick recovery is expected with temperatures rising back into the 60s on Tuesday, accompanied by sunshine. More active weather is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday with storms, mainly in the morning. A few of the storms may be on the strong to severe side.

Showers and Storms Posssible (KCRG)

Temperatures are expected to fall again for the upcoming weekend. Have a great night.

