Former Center Point-Urbana school teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School pleaded guilty to sending sexual messages to a 13-year-old student.

Prosecutors initially charged Adam Hildebrandt with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Last week, the 42-year-old pleaded guilty to lesser charges. His sentencing is set for June 27.

Court documents say he sent the messages to the student in June 2021.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating the teacher while he was still employed with the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.

The district allowed Hilderbrant to resign in December 2021.

