Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in Veterans Memorial Stadium vandalism case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police confirmed a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in vandalism and theft at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Police said Andrew Reynolds faces charges of driving while his license is under suspension, criminal mischief, third degree burglary, probation violation, operation without a registration card or plate.

Police began investigating the vandalism and theft on Sunday.

Photographs posted by Scott Wilson, the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ general manager, to his personal Facebook page showed a shattered glass door at the entrance to the stadium’s gift shop and associated damage inside of the store. More windows and doors leading into the stadium’s concourse were also smashed.

Sunday afternoon’s home game for the Kernels was canceled, though the team did not cite the vandalism as the reason.

The team says fans can exchange ticket stubs for a game later this year.

Sunday’s candy hunt is also being rescheduled, but they did not say when.

