Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in Veterans Memorial Stadium vandalism case

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating vandalism and theft at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police confirmed a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in vandalism and theft at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Police said Andrew Reynolds faces charges of driving while his license is under suspension, criminal mischief, third degree burglary, probation violation, operation without a registration card or plate.

Police began investigating the vandalism and theft on Sunday.

Photographs posted by Scott Wilson, the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ general manager, to his personal Facebook page showed a shattered glass door at the entrance to the stadium’s gift shop and associated damage inside of the store. More windows and doors leading into the stadium’s concourse were also smashed.

Sunday afternoon’s home game for the Kernels was canceled, though the team did not cite the vandalism as the reason.

The team says fans can exchange ticket stubs for a game later this year.

Sunday’s candy hunt is also being rescheduled, but they did not say when.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash near Hazleton
Expected snowfall accumulation, starting on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending on Monday...
Winter weather makes a comeback, snow accumulation possible
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City Police are looking for Cristian Martinez
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase

Latest News

Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City police put out 2nd call for help finding missing 20-year-old
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people traffic is not advised on Highway 3 in...
Travel not advised on Highway 3 east of Oelwein
Card show in Cedar Rapids.
Card and collectibles show in Cedar Rapids unites people across generations, walks of life
A decades old business is looking for some new workers. Greg Scharf opened Greg’s Lawn &...
Working Iowa: Decades old business continues to seek new employees