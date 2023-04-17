Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival showcases upcoming local filmmaking talent on 20th anniversary

For the last three days - filmmakers across Eastern Iowa showcased their work to local audiences.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the last three days, filmmakers across eastern Iowa showcased their work.

It’s part of the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival, which is celebrating its 20th year this year. About 50 films from around the world were a part of the screenings, including work from students and professionals with an Iowa connection. The films ranged from detective comedies to sports documentaries.

After the screenings, filmmakers answered questions from the audience.

Eric Dean Freese, the festival’s director, said this event not only helps showcase local filmmakers - but it also allows them to connect with each other.

“That’s one of the things that’s happened a lot at this festival, is a filmmaker from Waterloo might meet a filmmaker from Iowa City who might meet a filmmaker from Sioux City. And they find that they’ve got some common interests, you know, common goals, common stories that they want to tell. That’s really what it’s all about,” Freese said.

Organizers said this year they had nearly 100 films submitted for the festival, which is the most they’ve had since 2007.

