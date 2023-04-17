Card and collectibles show in Cedar Rapids unites people across generations, walks of life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens gathered over the weekend for a card and collectibles show in Southwest Cedar Rapids.

They got to show off their Pokemon and sports cards at the Ramada Inn on Sunday.

Mike Dyson, a card seller, is carrying on a family tradition with his grandson, Osten Robertson.

“When I was his age with my father, we set up many tables,” Dyson said. “My father has passed away now, and I currently like to carry on the tradition.”

The two are passionate about this pastime.

“It’s really fun to be here and see everyone just kind of socializing like you can,” Robertson said. “If you look around, you can see everyone knows everyone’s happy talking, making friends, meet new people, it’s kind of stepping outside comfort zones.”

Dyson also said collecting cards is also about family, and he hopes to one day have a card with his football-playing grandson on it.

