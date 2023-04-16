CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry end to the weekend, but spring returns during the workweek.

Sunday Through Monday Morning

It’s a damp and chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day. We had a few showers move through overnight and there were a few sprinkles close to the Mississippi River early this morning, however, most of us are just waking up to a mostly cloudy sky. That will change by late morning with widespread snow showers developing by noon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for Northeastern Iowa until Monday morning. Snow will continue through the afternoon and evening and into the overnight hours.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

The snow showers will gradually come to an end with light flurries in the northeast early Monday morning. Most of Eastern Iowa will receive a trace to 2 inches of snow while 2 to 6 inches are possible in our Northeast Zone through Monday morning. In addition to the snow, winds will also be high today and tonight with gusts over 40 possible. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s, which means covering up any plants will be a good idea.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for Northeastern Iowa through early Monday morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Starting the Workweek

Thankfully, clouds will clear out and temperatures will rise on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. However, winds will still be high on Monday with gusts over 40 in the forecast. Tuesday looks mild as well with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s. However, another storm system will move in by the midweek with showers and storms possible on Wednesday and into the beginning of next weekend.

