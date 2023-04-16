Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of Kernels, vandalized

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent act of vandalism at a Minor League Baseball stadium.

Cedar Rapids Police officials confirmed they were investigating an incident of vandalism and theft at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday. Photographs posted by Scott Wilson, the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ general manager, to his personal Facebook page showed a shattered glass door at the entrance to the stadium’s gift shop and associated damage inside of the store. More windows and doors leading into the stadium’s concourse were also smashed.

Police provided no other information about the incident at this time.

Sunday afternoon’s home game for the Kernels was canceled, though the team did not cite the vandalism as the reason.

