Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of Kernels, vandalized

A damaged door at the entrance to the gift shop at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
A damaged door at the entrance to the gift shop at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023.(Marc Bauer/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent act of vandalism at a Minor League Baseball stadium.

Cedar Rapids Police officials confirmed they were investigating an incident of vandalism and theft at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday. Photographs posted by Scott Wilson, the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ general manager, to his personal Facebook page showed a shattered glass door at the entrance to the stadium’s gift shop and associated damage inside of the store. More windows and doors leading into the stadium’s concourse were also smashed.

This is Sunday Funday. Nice.

Posted by Scott Wilson on Sunday, April 16, 2023

Police provided no other information about the incident at this time.

Sunday afternoon’s home game for the Kernels was canceled, though the team did not cite the vandalism as the reason.

