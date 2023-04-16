Show You Care
University of Iowa Powwow honors, highlights Native American culture

The University of Iowa held its 27th annual Powwow at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the University of Iowa held its 27th annual Powwow at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.

Dominique Badajoz the Powwow Student Coordinator said “It’s just a really important way for me to show other native students, especially ones that weren’t as involved when they were little, that this is something that we’re able to do and we’re able to showcase,” Dominique Badajoz, the student coordinator for the powwow, said.

This was the first time the powwow had been held at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Previous powwows have been held at on-campus locations, like the Fieldhouse.

“I know this year there’s about five native undergraduate students that are graduating, and so to graduate and to also be able to show younger natives that this is something that we’re able to do as undergraduate students is really important,” Badajoz said. “Walking around the university and you never really see it until we’re here and we’re planning and we’re running around but we’re also having fun.”

Visibility and continuing traditions were important parts of the event.

“The acknowledgment that, like, tribal nations are still here today and you know we haven’t vanished,” Badajoz continued.

“We’re still here, in spite of all the things that have gone out throughout history, we’re all still here,” Colvia Malatare, a member of the Oglala Lakota and powwow participant, said. “When we go to powwows, you know, we’re dressed up in our regalia. But we’re out there, we’re out in the world, we’re living just like they are.”

“To have as many people as we have here, natives, non-natives, whoever, come support us in this capacity, it’s just really amazing and we thank you all for it,” Badajoz said.

