Special Olympics athletes ‘show what they can do’ in Cedar Rapids

Over 250 athletes participated in track and field events everything from the 100-meter dash to the shotput.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Athletes from across east central Iowa gathered at Coe College for a Special Olympics event on Saturday.

“We have over 250 athletes participating in wheelchair events and regular track events,” Adrienne Johnson, a board member of the East Central Area for Special Olympics Iowa, said.

“It’s important for us to do because the athletes are so amazing. They get so excited about the event. This is their opportunity to compete and show their capabilities,” Johnson added.

Jon Blankenship, of Hiawatha, was one of those showing off his capabilities, first with his event in the turbo javelin, then in the 400-meter race and the 4x100-meter relay.

“It’s really great to be representative of the whole city and be able to show what I can do. And Special Olympics has given me the opportunity so I can accomplish in life,” Blankenship said.

“It’s not easy to win those races but like, but [I] always put in good effort. 110 percent every time and maybe come out a winner, your head held up high,” Blankenship added.

Johnson said those who win events at the Spring Games in East Central Iowa will then go on to compete in Ames at the state Summer Games.

