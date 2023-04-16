Snow and rain showers have begun across Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and snow showers have begun across Eastern Iowa.

Sunday & Sunday Night

Rain and snow showers will continue throughout the afternoon and overnight tonight across Eastern Iowa. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Northeast Zone where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until Monday morning. 2-6 inches of snow are possible inside the advisory with a trace to 2 inches of snow expected elsewhere.

It will also be very windy across the area this afternoon with gusts over 40 possible. Therefore, a Wind Advisory has been issued for most of Eastern Iowa through Monday evening. In addition, temperatures will be cold on Sunday, staying in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s, which means covering your plants will be a good idea.

Monday

The snow showers should exit Eastern Iowa by Monday morning, however, don’t be surprised if you see a few lingering flurries in Dubuque before 8 a.m. Winds will still be high on Monday across the entire region with gusts over 40 once again in the forecast. However, the clouds will slowly move to the east, ushering in a partly cloudy sky for the day. The sun will help temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Beyond

Tuesday will be the nice day of the week with a partly cloudy sky and seasonal temperatures in the 60s. However, our next system will move in on Wednesday as a warm front moves into Iowa. High temperatures will reach the low 70s on Wednesday along with a chance for showers and storms. More showers and storms are expected Thursday as the low pressure system moves into the state with lingering showers possible Friday.

