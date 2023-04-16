Snow continues Sunday night, accumulation still likely for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy conditions along with some snow continue tonight as a storm system moves through the region.

Several counties are under one type of a winter weather alert, either a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning. These areas line up with where we expect the heaviest snow to fall tonight.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

An area of low pressure in southern Wisconsin is slowly pushing to the east, with moisture wrapping around it as it does. The atmosphere has been cooling throughout the day across the region, allowing what were showers or a rain/snow mix to change to all snow. This activity should continue this evening into tonight, likely staying heaviest and most concentrated in our northeast zone and areas along the Mississippi River.

It’s in this corridor that we’re likely to see our heaviest snowfall totals. Southwest Wisconsin, and areas of northeast Iowa along the Mississippi River that border it, could see 3 to 5 inches of snow. Outside of that, primarily in the advisory area, 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall. Surrounding that area, a trace to an inch is possible in much of the rest of eastern Iowa.

Expected snowfall accumulations in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area through the morning of Monday, April 17, 2023. (KCRG)

Prepare for changing road conditions through the evening and night. As temperatures, both air and pavement, cool after dark, expect roads to become slick and snow-covered where snow is falling. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination if traveling, and allow extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you. Reduce speed where snow is falling and roads are slick.

Winds will remain strong tonight, as well, with speeds between 20 to 40 mph and higher gusts. Due to the wet nature of the snow, blowing snow will be reduced, but the wind could cause additional visibility problems in areas of moderate to heavy snow.

Precipitation should wind down near or after daybreak on Monday in the northeast, and likely ending sooner for most of the rest of the viewing area. Skies will gradually clear, too, allowing temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s. Thus, melting of the new snow will begin on Monday, and continue through most of the week.

The exception will be at night tonight and Monday night, when lows get close to or fall below freezing. If you have newly-sprouted plants in your yard, or have potted plants outdoors, take steps to protect them from the potential for frost or freezing conditions during those times.

The middle of the week looks warmer, with highs back into the 60s and 70s for a few days. It also comes with a decent chance at showers and storms. A few of those could be strong Wednesday into Wednesday night, with a cold front clearing the area by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures behind that front will once again fall by the end of the work week into next weekend.

