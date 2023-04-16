Show You Care
4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect and motive for the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

