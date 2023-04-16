Show You Care
One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash near Hazleton

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle crash killed the driver and injured the passenger in Buchanan County on Saturday evening.

At around 5:52 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash near the corner of County Road C57, locally known as 118th Street, and Indiana Avenue, just west of Hazleton. Troopers believe the motorcycle, operated by Bradley Johnson, 50, of Hazleton, was eastbound on C57 when the motorcycle lost control. The vehicle crashed on the shoulder on the south side of the highway, causing both Johnson and a passenger to be ejected into the south ditch.

Johnson was killed in the crash. The passenger on the motorcycle was injured and taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Hazleton Fire Department, Lifeguard air ambulance, MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance, Midwest Collision, and Reiff Funeral Home assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

