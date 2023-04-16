Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants. The G-7 officials issued a communique on Sunday laying out their commitments after two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.

The 36-page document was prepared in advance of a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. Japan won endorsements from fellow G-7 countries for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Expected snowfall accumulation, starting on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending on Monday...
Winter weather makes a comeback, snow accumulation possible
A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That’s just north of Dubuque.
Black bear spotted in eastern Iowa
Zafira is 49 inches tall and weighs 52 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The right...
Polk County officials say missing ‘endangered’ children found safe
Party on the Pentacrest celebrates historic team and grateful fans
Party on the Pentacrest celebrates historic team and grateful fans

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting
Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter...
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
Fishermen at Japan PM attack acted fast to swarm suspect
Fishermen at Japan PM attack acted fast to swarm suspect