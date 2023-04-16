Fishermen at Japan PM attack acted fast to swarm suspect

WAKAYAMA, Japan (AP) — Fishermen in the Japanese port town where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unhurt when a man tossed an explosive device at him described how their swift action saved the day. The fishermen attending the campaign event with the prime minister on Saturday swarmed the suspect immediately after he fired an object that landed near Kishida. As a security officer covered the object with a bullet proof briefcase, one fisherman grabbed the man’s neck from behind, another pushed his head down, and a third latched onto his leg.

Their team effort created a buzz on Japan’s social media, prompting many to wonder if they were plainclothes police officers. Police arrested 24-year-old Ryuji Nakamura on suspicion of throwing a metal tube explosive at Kishida.

