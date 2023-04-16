Eastern Iowa Girl Scouts event showcases different countries, cultures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 1,000 Girl Scouts got the chance to learn about different cultures at an event on Saturday in Iowa City.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois hosted the event called ‘Journey The World’. Those attending got to learn about countries like Peru, India, Ghana, Iceland, Morocco, and Armenia. There was also information about other groups such as the League of Women Voters.

Organizers said today’s event helps teach young girls important lessons.

”Girl Scouts is part of an organization called WAGGS, The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. That means that there are Girl Scouts and Girl Guides all over the world, and we want to make sure that our Girl Scouts can recognize and understand all of the other cultures that are part of our movement,” Mikayla Ahrens, the senior director of member experience for the chapter, said.

Girl Scouts who attended the event earned a World Thinking Day patch.

