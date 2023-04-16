Show You Care
Complaint filed against an Ames woman who lives in converted school bus

By KCCI
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) -A converted school bus in Ames may be at the center of some controversy, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reported. A woman lives in the bus, which is parked on a residential street.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, I’d have one if I could,” said Trevor Lovain, who lives near the spot where the bus is parked.

Nicole Hasek also spoke in support of the bus. “Where else are they going to go? On the street? Let them have their bus,” said Hasek, who also lives in the area.

According to Ames city ordinances, no vehicle, regardless of size, can be parked in the same spot for more than 48 hours. That is a complaint-driven ordinance. An Ames City Council member told KCCI Tuesday the council declined to take action preventing vehicles of a certain size from parking on residential streets for more than 24 hours.

“I don’t think it’s ever good governance to start creating ordinances in response to a single issue,” Amber Corrieri, Ames City councilor.

As long as the owner of the bus moves it every 48 hours, it is in full compliance with the city.

