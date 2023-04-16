Cedar Rapids Kennedy hosts schools from across eastern Iowa in trap shoot competition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy High School’s Trap Club hosted hundreds of students from across eastern Iowa at its annual trap shoot on Saturday.

Nearly a dozen schools competed in the shoot, ranging from BGM Jr Sr High School in Brooklyn to North Scott High School in Eldridge.

Aaron Bruncem, Kennedy’s head coach, said trap shooting can teach students valuable skills that translate outside of the sport.

“Shooting sports, I think really help them learn that sense of responsibility. We work with them a lot on stuff like gun safety and responsibility, and I think you’re helping build them into more responsible adults,” Bruncem said.

There was also a silent auction that raised money for the club.

