Winter weather makes a comeback, some accumulation possible

Winter weather-related alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and Monday,...
Winter weather-related alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and Monday, April 17, 2023.(KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system will draw colder air into the region on Sunday, leading to a chance for snow across parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for some of eastern Iowa, along with a Winter Storm Watch in southwest Wisconsin.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

An area of low pressure will track across the state on Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a round of rain with some embedded thunder early on. As the atmosphere cools on Sunday, rain will mix with and then change to snow in much of eastern Iowa. The most likely area to see this transition is in the advisory and watch areas. Snow will be heavy enough at times to overcome warm ground and air temperatures to cause some accumulation.

The advisory and watch areas may see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Monday morning. Outside of those areas, a trace to an inch of snow may occur. The largest accumulations will happen on grassy surfaces, but paved surfaces (especially those not treated) will become slick and slushy while snow is falling.

Strong winds will also accompany the snow on Sunday into Monday, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph possible. This will cause difficult driving even outside of snow-covered roads, and may further reduce visibility while snow is falling.

Temperatures Sunday night will also turn quite cold, with sub-freezing temperatures possible in much of eastern Iowa. Early-sprouting flowers and plants will need to be covered or brought indoors to protect them from the cold temperatures.

Warmer air returns by the middle of the week, with highs returning to near or above normal levels.

