Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Elon Musk’s SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship. Jutting almost 400 feet into the South Texas sky, the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built could blast off as early as Monday. The company got the OK on Friday from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Musk is giving 50-50 odds of Starship reaching orbit. No rocket parts will be recovered from the planned 1 1/2-hour flight around the globe.Everything will be ditched into the sea.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That’s just north of Dubuque.
Black bear spotted in eastern Iowa
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court sides with reporters against Gov. Reynolds in Open Records case
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season
WATCH: Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season

Latest News

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Sudan’s army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence