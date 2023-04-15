CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After a summer-like week showers, storms, and snow are all possible this weekend.

Saturday

Enjoy our mild Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s & 60s, a mix of sun and clouds, and isolated to scattered showers. We’ll have a partly cloudy in the late morning through the early afternoon and highs will rise into the upper 60s & 70s. However, late this afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop across Eastern Iowa. Showers and storms continue overnight until the rain transitions to snow late tonight. Tonight’s winds will pick up with gusts over 30 possible.

A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

Rain and snow showers continue Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low 40s. A trace to 2 inches of snow is possible over most of Eastern Iowa along and north of I-80. Two to 4 inches of snow is possible in our Northeast Zone. That being said, accumulations will mainly be on grassy areas and any snow that falls will melt quickly. Winds will also be high on Sunday with gusts over 40 possible.

A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Next Week

The weather pattern quiets down for the beginning of the workweek with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. However, another chance for showers and storms returns by midweek.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.