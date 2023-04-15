Show You Care
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That's just north of Dubuque.
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
WATCH: Blanca the dog from Cedar Valley Humane Society joins Emily Schrad on the morning show!
Tips for spring cleaning your kitchen are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
