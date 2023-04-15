Tips for spring cleaning your kitchen are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares some spring cleaning tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
SPRING CLEANING
When deciding whether a product in your fridge or pantry is still good, it’s a good idea to look at the dates printed on the package. However, sell by, best if used by, and use by dates all mean different things.
Sell by: The last date a retailer should display a product for purchase. You should buy the product before this date expires.
Best if used by: The date recommended to consumers for best quality or flavor.
Use by: The last date recommended for consumption or use of the product.
No matter what the dates says, if food appears spoiled, toss it – when it doubt, throw it out!
All of these dates are determined by individual manufacturers and there are no Federal regulations for product dating (except on infant formula). If a product has a “use by” date, use that as the expiration date. If not, follow these storage guidelines for best quality:
- Purchase the product before the date expires
- If perishable, refrigerate or freeze promptly after purchasing
- Once frozen, you can ignore the date on perishable packages. Frozen foods are safe indefinitely when handled appropriately
General Shelf Life Guidelines
- Canned food lasts : 1 year
- Dried pasta: 12-18 months
- Unopened flour – 1 year, opened flour : 6 months
- Condiments (ketchup, salad dressing, olives): 1 year
