Tips for spring cleaning your kitchen are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares some spring cleaning tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

SPRING CLEANING

When deciding whether a product in your fridge or pantry is still good, it’s a good idea to look at the dates printed on the package. However, sell by, best if used by, and use by dates all mean different things.

Sell by: The last date a retailer should display a product for purchase. You should buy the product before this date expires.

Best if used by: The date recommended to consumers for best quality or flavor.

Use by: The last date recommended for consumption or use of the product.

No matter what the dates says, if food appears spoiled, toss it – when it doubt, throw it out!

All of these dates are determined by individual manufacturers and there are no Federal regulations for product dating (except on infant formula). If a product has a “use by” date, use that as the expiration date. If not, follow these storage guidelines for best quality:

Purchase the product before the date expires

If perishable, refrigerate or freeze promptly after purchasing

Once frozen, you can ignore the date on perishable packages. Frozen foods are safe indefinitely when handled appropriately

General Shelf Life Guidelines

Canned food lasts : 1 year

Dried pasta: 12-18 months

Unopened flour – 1 year, opened flour : 6 months

Condiments (ketchup, salad dressing, olives): 1 year

