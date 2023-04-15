Show You Care
Tips for spring cleaning your kitchen are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares some spring cleaning tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

SPRING CLEANING

When deciding whether a product in your fridge or pantry is still good, it’s a good idea to look at the dates printed on the package. However, sell by, best if used by, and use by dates all mean different things.

Sell by: The last date a retailer should display a product for purchase. You should buy the product before this date expires.

Best if used by: The date recommended to consumers for best quality or flavor.

Use by: The last date recommended for consumption or use of the product.

No matter what the dates says, if food appears spoiled, toss it – when it doubt, throw it out!

All of these dates are determined by individual manufacturers and there are no Federal regulations for product dating (except on infant formula).  If a product has a “use by” date, use that as the expiration date. If not, follow these storage guidelines for best quality:

  • Purchase the product before the date expires
  • If perishable, refrigerate or freeze promptly after purchasing
  • Once frozen, you can ignore the date on perishable packages.  Frozen foods are safe indefinitely when handled appropriately

General Shelf Life Guidelines

  • Canned food lasts : 1 year
  • Dried pasta:  12-18 months
  • Unopened flour – 1 year, opened flour :  6 months
  • Condiments (ketchup, salad dressing, olives):   1 year

