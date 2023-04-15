Show You Care
Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Fierce fighting has erupted in Sudan’s capital between the military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force. Saturday’s clashes raised fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken country. A doctors’ group said at least three people were killed and dozens injured.

The clashes capped months of heightened tensions between both sides that forced the delay of a deal with political parties to restore the country’s short-lived transition to democracy. Sounds of heavy firing could be heard across the capital, Khartoum, and its sister city of Omdurman, where both the military and the Rapid Support Forces have amassed tens of thousands of troops since an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan’s fragile path to democracy.

