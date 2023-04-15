Show You Care
Polk County officials search for ‘endangered’ 4-year-old and 8-year-old

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered person advisory in order to locate 8-year-old Zerrano and her 4-year-old brother Paul “PJ” Serrano.

Zafira and PJ were last seen around 5:30 pm in the 5600 block of Meredith Drive in Des Moines. Officials say they were taken by someone known to them and that they are believed to be together.

Law Enforcement considers Zafira and PJ to be endangered based on information discovered during the investigation.

Zafira is 49 inches tall and weighs 52 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The right side of her hair is cut close to the scalp.

PJ is 38 inches tall and weighs 33 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zafira or PJ Serrano is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.

