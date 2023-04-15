‘A home away from home’ - Asian Pacific American Culture Center marks 20 years at the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Kayla Nguyen is the coordinator for the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center. She says she’s seen more people get involved with the center this year as students look more to express their identities.

“It doesn’t hurt to expand your knowledge on diversity, equity inclusion and it doesn’t hurt to support a student of color, says Nguyen. “This year especially more folks are getting more comfortable within their own skin and kind of like more open into coming into spaces like this.”

At 20 years, the center has now launched a magazine, is planning a gala and alumni panel to go along with it’s annual night market. When the center started, only about 600 Asian Students attended Iowa. But the founders saw a need to help those students feel welcomed.

“Even though there are some small changes in decorations and like moving furniture overall the space has looked really familiar,” says Nguyen.

Since then, the Asian student population has nearly tripled, making up 5% of the UI Campus. Tom Banta, the Interim President of Iowa City Area Development Group, says that mirrors a boom in the Asian culture that has shown up in Iowa City’s economy.

“We’ve seen a pretty significant insurgent of business, specifically servicing the Asian population and other related communities, so it’s been a positive and we look to attract more of it,” says Banta.

This center hopes to be a part of welcoming more students to Iowa City for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.