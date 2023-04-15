Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop

Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Fort Lauderdale’s 25 inches of rain is a case of a strong thunderstorm not knowing when to say when. Normally storms fizzle out after 20 minutes or they move on. But Wednesday’s supercell didn’t.

It poured for six to eight hours and was continuously fed by the nearby Gulf Stream. Other conditions also lined up. One more factor that put this week’s storm into the top three to hit major U.S. cities in a 24-hour period: the atmosphere in our warming planet can hold more moisture that comes down as rain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That’s just north of Dubuque.
Black bear spotted in eastern Iowa
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court sides with reporters against Gov. Reynolds in Open Records case
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season
WATCH: Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season

Latest News

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Sudan’s army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship