Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Christian faithful celebrate ‘Holy Fire’ under restrictions

Christian faithful celebrate 'Holy Fire' under restrictions
Christian faithful celebrate 'Holy Fire' under restrictions(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Christian worshippers thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to celebrate the ceremony of the “Holy Fire.” It’s an ancient, mysterious ritual that today has sparked tensions with the Israeli police. In the annual ceremony on Saturday, a flame — kindled in some miraculous way in the heart of Jesus’ tomb — is used to light the candles of fervent believers in Greek Orthodox communities near and far.

Many Christians packing the church were thrilled to celebrate Easter where it all started. But for the second consecutive year, Israel’s limits on event capacity dimmed some of the exuberance. Citing safety concerns, Israel has capped the ritual to just 1,800 people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That’s just north of Dubuque.
Black bear spotted in eastern Iowa
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court sides with reporters against Gov. Reynolds in Open Records case
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season
WATCH: Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
- clipped version
- clipped version