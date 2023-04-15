After an up-and-down campaign, Heartlanders set sights on making playoffs in third season

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rome wasn’t built in a day. Although the Iowa Heartlanders sit at the bottom of a competitive ECHL Central Division with a 21-36-13-1 record, they believe they’ve got the right building blocks in order to trend upward.

“Even though the wins and losses haven’t been what we wanted, we’re proud of the strides we’ve taken as an organization. We think that we’ve made some tremendous strides on and off the ice,” said head coach Derek Damon.

Damon has been through this growth process since the team’s inception. Last season, he was an assistant coach. This year he’s Iowa’s bench boss. Heading into year three, his goal is to be among the playoff picture.

“You need good depth at the ECHL level. Then, you need American Hockey League players that come down here and when they’re down here, they’re going to be impactful players. Then, you need a good goalie,” Damon said are keys to improving.

The Heartlanders have been dealt a challenging hand this year. Since the ECHL is a developmental league, several players have been called up. Plus, they’ve dealt with the injury bug, as 10 current players are out of their lineup. They been able to add depth by signing six players from the college ranks and one from major juniors.

“Guys like Jesse Jacques, he’s played some real big time hockey at Minnesota Duluth, won a national championship and those are the guys you want at this level,” Damon said.

“Nothing against college, but there’s just a lot of consistency in this league. A lot of good guys who don’t make many mistakes and if they do they just get in the right positions,” Jacques said.

After playing five seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth where he scored four goals and added five assists in 37 games in his final season, Jacques has made an immediate impact with the Heartlanders. Through 10 games he’s scored four goals and added two assists. Although he’s enjoying his extended ice time, it’s still a transition for the first year pro.

“This is totally different,” he explained. “You got to learn how to play with everyone. Defenseman, forwards, anything can happen. Anyone can get thrown on your line. You just got to stay committed and focused and kind of learn everyone’s tendencies and learn what they like to do.”

Signing guys like Jacques is what the Heartlanders believe can help elevate their program.

“This is the start for my professional hockey career. I just want to keep moving up the ladder and see where it takes me,” Jacques said.

“We want guys that want to play hockey, want to be committed to being in this lifestyle and getting to the next level,” Damon added.

Although they’ll hit the off season, operations won’t be slowing down any time soon.

“We don’t want to be ending at this time next year,” Damon said. “They say the harder you work in the summer, the better your season.”

