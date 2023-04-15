20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bettendorf man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in Johnson County.

At approximately 2:33 pm, Iowa City Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Challenger after it was spotted speeding at 103 miles per hour. The driver did not stop and instead fled.

The pursuit of the vehicle reportedly ended near 360th and Ireland Avenue. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Metcalf was charged with:

Reckless Driving

Eluding - 1st offense

Defective tires

148mph in a 55mph construction zone

Failing to yield

100mph in a 25mph zone

106 mph in a 55mph construction zone

Failure to obey traffic control device

Unsafe passing

Improper overtaking on the right

Dark Windshield

Driving under suspension

