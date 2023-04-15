20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bettendorf man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in Johnson County.
At approximately 2:33 pm, Iowa City Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Challenger after it was spotted speeding at 103 miles per hour. The driver did not stop and instead fled.
The pursuit of the vehicle reportedly ended near 360th and Ireland Avenue. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Metcalf was charged with:
- Reckless Driving
- Eluding - 1st offense
- Defective tires
- 148mph in a 55mph construction zone
- Failing to yield
- 100mph in a 25mph zone
- 106 mph in a 55mph construction zone
- Failure to obey traffic control device
- Unsafe passing
- Improper overtaking on the right
- Dark Windshield
- Driving under suspension
