Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That’s just north of Dubuque.
Black bear spotted in eastern Iowa
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court sides with reporters against Gov. Reynolds in Open Records case
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season
WATCH: Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season

Latest News

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Sudan’s army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship