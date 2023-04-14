Show You Care
WATCH LIVE: Iowa City celebrates Hawkeye women’s historic season

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team is taking over campus.

The Hawks made it to the Final Four for the second time in school history and played in the Championship game for the first time ever. The team also ended the year as Big Ten Tournament Champs and had a school-record 31 victories this season.

Clark won numerous Player of the Year honors, including the Naismith Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, the Honda Sport Award winner, and the Wooden Award National Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

During the celebration and parade, fans will be able to hear from players and coaches, and party with Herky and the Iowa Spirit Squad.

You can watch the parade and ceremony on KCRG 9.2, or on the link below starting at 5:30 pm:

