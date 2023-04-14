‘This bill can and will save lives’ - Family pushes for ‘hands-free’ cell phone bill

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the hands-free bill sits with the Iowa House, one family has been continuing to push for stronger laws in Iowa after a distracted driver hit and killed their daughter while she was riding her bike.

On August 2, 2020, Peter and JoAnn Bengtson lost their daughter, 28-year-old Ellen, after a distracted driver hit and killed her while she was riding her bike in Floyd County. Since then, the family has been advocating for stronger distracted driving laws in Iowa, like the hands-free bill that passed in the Senate in March.

”This bill can and will save lives,” JoAnn said.

The man who crashed into their daughter was looking at his phone when it happened. The Bengtsons said they felt like the finish line to get stronger laws in place was in sight.

”For me, it was a sense of, hopefully not false hope, but hope that we were getting someplace closer to seeing Iowa have laws that would protect Iowans,” Peter said. ”The driver that killed our daughter didn’t pay a fine, didn’t spend a day in jail. Even though he confessed to being on his phone and running over something at 55-plus miles an hour. And she died in a ditch.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said more than 3,500 people die in the United States from distracted driving each year. The Bengtsons believe firmer laws will reduce that number.

”Keep your eye on the ball. We’re talking public safety for Iowans here. Don’t get it cluttered and distracted with other issues,” Peter said.

”But we know that even though it’s too late for our daughter and for those that we spoke to, it’s...we’d like to make a difference for others,” JoAnn said.

Peter said their family has been forever changed since Ellen’s death.

”Ellen and others’ deaths were preventable. There will be more if we don’t try to change the culture, a safety culture change, and the mindset of how we use technology wisely. And not haphazardly,” Peter said. ”This is real. Make Iowa’s roads safe. Protect family members and loved ones. Pass this legislation,” he said.

The Bengtsons encourage everyone to reach out to their representatives about the bill.

