Tacoa Talley found guilty of murder

Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s stepmom has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Jodie Bevans was found dead inside her home when officers performed a welfare check.

Investigators said Tacoa Talley and Samantha Bevens made a plan to rob and kill Jodie Bevans at her home. Court documents say once inside her home, the two suffocated her with a pillow, then they went back to their hotel and celebrated, making a Snapchat video bragging about the killing.

Prosecutors argued that the killing would not have happened without Talley’s help.

On Friday, the jury broke for deliberation just after 11 a.m. coming back with a guilty verdict just before 2 pm.

Talley will be sentenced on June 2nd, 2023.

