Proposed bill in Iowa legislature would allow selling of raw milk

A bill in the Iowa legislature would make it legal to sell and buy raw milk.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa House passed an amended version of the original bill Wednesday night. It now heads to the Senate.

The amended version puts the regulation of raw milk more in line with milk you can buy now in grocery stores.

Before this change, Diana Smith, the owner of Simple Life Farms, said her biggest concern was the lack of regulations surrounding its production.

Milk currently sold in stores is safe to drink because of the pasteurization process.

“We’re tested every single month to test for bacteria, or the somatic cell count of our goats to make sure that they’re healthy, producing a healthy product,” Smith said. “And if that doesn’t happen, there’s no guarantee that that’s healthy milk.”

Iowa House Republican Bobby Kaufmann introduced the bill in an attempt to address the concerns of others.

He stated on the House floor he preferred the bill in its original form.

“[The amendment] requires that raw milk producers maintain records on bacteria tests and antibiotics [and] prohibits producers form processing or distributing raw milk that exceeds the recommended bacteria count limit,” Kaufmann said.

More than ten groups oppose the bill.

This includes the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa State Dairy Association.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

