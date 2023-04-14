Prairie High School names new principal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spence Evans has been selected to lead Prairie High School, pending Board approval, the College Community District announced Friday.

The Mount Pleasant-native previously worked for Amos Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines, Ames High School and Tipton High School.

During Evans’ 17-year career as building principal he has received the Bandmasters Administrator of the Year, Distinguished Service Award for the Iowa Business Educator Association, Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association Administrator of the Year and was also recognized as the MetLife Principal of the Year.

“Spence has a long history of successful leadership at the high school level in a variety of school sizes and contexts,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Doug Wheeler said in a press release. “He brings a proven record of building belonging and connection in large school settings through his focus on relationships, clear communication and belief in student and staff potential for success.”

Evans graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree and got his Master’s in Educational Administration and his Specialist in Education from Drake University.

Evans will replace Karla Hawley who announced her resignation effective at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.