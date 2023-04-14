Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Prairie High School names new principal

Spence Evans has been selected to lead Prairie High School, pending Board approval, the College...
Spence Evans has been selected to lead Prairie High School, pending Board approval, the College Community District announced Friday.(College Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spence Evans has been selected to lead Prairie High School, pending Board approval, the College Community District announced Friday.

The Mount Pleasant-native previously worked for Amos Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines, Ames High School and Tipton High School.

During Evans’ 17-year career as building principal he has received the Bandmasters Administrator of the Year, Distinguished Service Award for the Iowa Business Educator Association, Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association Administrator of the Year and was also recognized as the MetLife Principal of the Year.

“Spence has a long history of successful leadership at the high school level in a variety of school sizes and contexts,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Doug Wheeler said in a press release. “He brings a proven record of building belonging and connection in large school settings through his focus on relationships, clear communication and belief in student and staff potential for success.”

Evans graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree and got his Master’s in Educational Administration and his Specialist in Education from Drake University.

Evans will replace Karla Hawley who announced her resignation effective at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Jimmy Prophete, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly...
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Caitlin Clark named Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball
Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say

Latest News

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court sides with reporters against Gov. Reynolds in Open Records case
Iowa Statehouse.
Thousands to lose aid under Iowa bill backed by lawmakers
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
With the beautiful weather recently, you may be thinking about going outside for a walk or...
Where to enjoy a bite to eat outside in Cedar Rapids as patio season arrives