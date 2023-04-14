Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration

A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team will be taking over the University of Iowa campus on Friday for a celebration commemorating their season.

The Hawks made it to the Final Four for the second time in school history, and played in the Championship game for the first time ever.

The team also ended the year as Big Ten Tournament Champs and had a school record 31 victories this season.

During Friday’s celebration and parade on campus, people will be able to hear from players and coaches, and party with Herky and the Iowa Spirit Squad.

Due to the celebration, there will be road closures starting at noon.

Clinton Street by the Pentacrest will be closed between Washington and Jefferson Streets.

The block of Iowa Avenue at Clinton will not be open to through traffic.

Tune in at 5:30 p.m. to watch the parade and ceremony on KCRG 9.2.

Members of the KCRG-TV9 sports team will also be reporting live from the event in Friday night’s newscasts.

