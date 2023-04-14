Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

FAA to better manage air travel disruption caused by space launches

FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space...
FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration is working to make sure space launches cause fewer disruptions for commercial air travel.

The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned. Many launches happen in Florida, which is one of the busiest regions for air travel.

The FAA says going forward when reviewing launch applications, it will consider how many flights and passengers would be impacted.

The agency says it will favor overnight launches and try to avoid holiday travel periods.

FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said there were a record number of space launches last year, and this year could see double the launches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Jimmy Prophete, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly...
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Caitlin Clark named Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball
Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say

Latest News

A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
European Space Agency launched a rocket Friday on an exploration mission.
RAW: European rocket launches to explore Jupiter's moons
Retail sales dropped 1% in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2% fall in the...
US retail sales fall 1% amid high inflation, rising rates
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Drug maker asks Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill
This image provided by the European Space Agency depicts the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice,...
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons