Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Documents show racist social media posts by convicted killer who Texas governor wants to pardon

Source: CNN/KEYE/KSAT/KXAN/AP Photos/Getty Images/GoFundMe/Official Garrett Foster Memorial Fund/Imhiram/@HiramLive/@GregAbbott_TX
By KEYE staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to pardon convicted murder Daniel Perry, newly unsealed documents from the case show Perry being racist on social media.

According to the Houston Chronicle, among the posts by Perry was a June 2020 one where Perry compared the “Black Lives Matter movement to a zoo full of monkeys.”

In another post, he showed the confederate flag and then said, “if this symbol represents racism in America, so do these,” showing minority owned companies like the NAACP and BET.

Whitney Mitchell, the fiancee of Garrett Foster, cries as the verdict is read that U.S. Army...
Whitney Mitchell, the fiancee of Garrett Foster, cries as the verdict is read that U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry is guilty in the killing of Foster, an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas. Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)

And in a May text, Perry said, “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”

In a statement, Perry’s attorney said the sharing of his social media posts is “a political decision.”

So far, there’s no word yet from Abbott’s office on the posts.

On April 7, a jury convicted Perry of murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster at an Austin rally in 2020.

He was found not guilty on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a deadly conduct charge is still pending with the county attorney’s office.

Abbott has expressed interest in pardoning Perry, saying he is currently waiting for a pardon recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Jimmy Prophete, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly...
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Caitlin Clark named Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball
Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say

Latest News

The Iowa DNR says the company C6-Zero is violating its emergency clean-up order.
Iowa DNR denies C6-Zero cleanup extension request
Sentencing is set for Friday for the man who killed his girlfriend's uncle and staged it to...
Man to be sentenced for killing of girlfriend's uncle in Cedar Rapids
Iowa lawmakers are moving forward with a bill which would allow guns on school property.
Iowa lawmakers move forward with bill to allow guns on school property
Florida's governor Ron DeSantis signed one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bills into...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs six week abortion ban