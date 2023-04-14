Cedar Rapids investigating Banjo Block construction site over child labor allegations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is investigating allegations of child labor being used to build a commercial and apartment complex in downtown Cedar Rapids, according to an email obtained by our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team.

The complex called Banjo Block, which is located across the Cedar Rapids Library, would add commercial space and 224 new housing units downtown on a former underutilized industrial or commercial property. It has received $6.5 Million in tax increment financing from the city of Cedar Rapids. The state of Iowa has provided the project more than $17 Million in tax credits.

Video, which our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received and reviewed from Carpenters Union Local 308, shows an older male telling a younger male in Spanish to say he is 18-years-old. Although, his real age is unclear based on the video.

Apolonio Duran, who is a representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said he saw this male on a tour of the construction site with elected officials including Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, State Senator Charlie McClintock (R-Linn County) and State Representatives Adam Zabar (D-Iowa City and Sami Scheetz (D-Cedar Rapids). He said he believes the child is under the age of 18 and could be closer to 12-years-old.

Duran said the photo shows work conditions on the property are unsafe because the person isn’t wearing hard shell shoes, which means a nail can go through his foot.

Video reviewed by our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team shows a large workers aren’t using safety equipment, walls with nails pointing out, trash across the property and a large hole for people to fall from the construction site.

Phillip Platz, who is a spokesperson with the city of Cedar Rapids, said they became aware of the issue after Rep. Sami Scheetz notified the city of Cedar Rapids. He said the city is working to evaluate the appropriate state entity for a referral.

TWG Development, an Indianapolis-based real-estate developer, is commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar Rapids Downtown Library on 4th Avenue Southeast.

The company hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment.

The company hasn’t immediately responded to a request for comment.

