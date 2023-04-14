Show You Care
Cedar Rapids City Council taking a deeper look at what’s causing homeless numbers to grow

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council said alleviating the city’s homeless problems is one of its top priorities.

According to Linn County, 33 people were living outdoors in 2019 prior to the pandemic. That number nearly tripled in 2022 to 107.

“We had a lot of new faces,” said Jill Hemann, Operations Director of Green Square Meals.

Hemann and her organization serve hot meals to those who are struggling. She said prior to the pandemic they would make around 70 meals. That has now doubled to around 150 meals daily.

“It’s a struggle sometimes trying to make plenty of food, plenty of food cooked,” she said. “We never know what the crowd is going to be.”

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell pointed to the number of people at Green Square, the Library, or in downtown doorways.

“The goal must always be to help people out of that situation,” said Mayor O’Donnell.

O’Donnell said the next steps need to be more than just expanding current homeless shelters but identifying the root cause of street homelessness, which could include serious mental illness and substance abuse disorder. The city spent nearly $23 thousand to bring in the nonprofit National Alliance to End Homelessness to evaluate the city’s resources and find the gaps.

“That’s a tremendous opportunity for us to take a more holistic look at what’s currently being offered, and where the gaps may be,” she said.

The issue isn’t one that’s going to be solved overnight, but the effort was one Hemann was glad to see so some of those people she eats dinner with on a nightly basis can get a little extra support.

“They need someplace to go,” said Hemann. “Everybody deserves a warm place to go or a safe place to go every night.”

