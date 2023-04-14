Show You Care
Cedar Falls Police request public help in identifying burglary, assault suspect

Video footage from the area shows a man matching the description of the suspect. A $10,000 reward is being offered in this case.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject recorded on a residential camera.

On April 10th, at approximately 3:00 am, Cedar Falls Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of College Street for a report of a burglary.

Investigators say a male subject entered the residence through an unlocked window on the first floor and seriously assaulted the lone resident. The suspect then fled the area on foot with items from the residence.

Officials obtained video footage of a male matching the description given by the victim. The suspect was observed on other city cameras in both the 1900 block of College Street and the College Hill area.

Police are asking those in the College Hill area to check their personal home video systems from April 9th and April 10th for any footage that would help investigators.

Tips may be sent to CrimeStoppers at 319-855-TIPS or the link here. A reward of $10,000.00 has been established through CrimeStoppers for the identification and arrest in the incident.

Police are also reminding citizens to secure their residences and vehicles at all times.

