Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Breezy and warm again today, active weather expected this weekend

Plan on one more dry day. Some scattered storms are still on track for tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one with highs into the 80s once again. The air still remains pretty dry and while there might be a few more clouds floating around, we do not expect any sort of rainfall today. The wind won’t be quite as bad either, likely only gusting to around 25mph or so.

Here's the weekend outlook for April 15/16, 2023.
Here's the weekend outlook for April 15/16, 2023.(KCRG)

The next system comes in this weekend with a good chance of showers and storms tomorrow. There may be a few around in the morning, though it appears those may just be isolated at this point. Later in the afternoon and evening, the chance of storms will increase as the cold front passes by. Any storms tomorrow will have the capability of gusty wind. Behind this front, some showers are still looking likely on Sunday and a few snow showers may try to mix in as well. Given recent very warm temperatures, however, no impacts are expected should any snow showers actually mix in.

Wind gust forecast for Sunday, April 16th, 2023.
Wind gust forecast for Sunday, April 16th, 2023.(KCRG)

As for temperatures, much of Sunday will be spent in the 30s with 40+ mph wind gusts! Wind chills will probably fall to the 20s as well. We’ll rebound quickly next week, though. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Jimmy Prophete, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly...
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Caitlin Clark named Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, April 14th, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Last Day of Warm Weather Friday, Storm Approaches Bringing Showers on Saturday
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, April 13, 2023
A Red Flag Warning has been issued once again for all of eastern Iowa.
Summer preview continues